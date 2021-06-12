Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trimble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Trimble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after buying an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trimble by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.36. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.