Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $517,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

