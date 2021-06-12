Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.41 and a twelve month high of $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

