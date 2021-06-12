Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $392.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.87. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

