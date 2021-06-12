Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,854,000 after acquiring an additional 192,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.