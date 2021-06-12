Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

