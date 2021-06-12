Contentos Price Tops $0.0158 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $47.76 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,021,702,600 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

