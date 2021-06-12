Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

NYSE:CLR opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

