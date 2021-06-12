Contrasting Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT and New Senior Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 7 3 0 2.30 New Senior Investment Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus target price of $43.78, indicating a potential downside of 12.85%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A New Senior Investment Group -5.13% -8.18% -0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and New Senior Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 10.95 -$104.13 million $1.73 29.03 New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 1.80 -$3.76 million $0.71 10.20

New Senior Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Senior Investment Group pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Senior Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats New Senior Investment Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

