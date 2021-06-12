Contrasting SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.73% 11.46% 4.79% TriNet Group 6.97% 44.94% 9.57%

6.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SPAR Group and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.14 $3.37 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.21 $272.00 million $3.94 18.76

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats SPAR Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it provides retail new store openings and remodeling, assembly, in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, and other marketing services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

