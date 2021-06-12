Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.