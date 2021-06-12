Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $381.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $381.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.63.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.