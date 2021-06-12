CPChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $211,130.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $211,130.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00457647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.01088369 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

