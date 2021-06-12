Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,180 ($28.48). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 14,761 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,508.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £576.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

