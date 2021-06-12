Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crawford United stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

