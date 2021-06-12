Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MEDGF opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $123.50.
About Medacta Group
