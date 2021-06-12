Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.22.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.