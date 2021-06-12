Critical Contrast: Centene (NYSE:CNC) & Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Centene (NYSE:CNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oscar Health and Centene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 11.31 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Centene $111.12 billion 0.37 $1.81 billion $5.00 14.16

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oscar Health and Centene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Centene 0 4 9 0 2.69

Oscar Health currently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Centene has a consensus price target of $80.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Centene.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Centene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A Centene 2.14% 13.09% 4.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centene beats Oscar Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. Its health plans include primary and specialty physician care, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency and urgent care, prenatal care, laboratory and X-ray, home-based primary care, transportation assistance, vision care, dental care, telehealth, immunization, specialty pharmacy, therapy, social work, nurse advisory, and care coordination services, as well as prescriptions and limited over-the-counter drugs, medical equipment, and behavioral health and abuse services. This segment also offers various individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and directly to members in the Managed Care segment. The company's Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; nurse advice line and after-hours support services; and vision and dental services, as well as staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies; and services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

