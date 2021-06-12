Critical Review: Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -7.31% 5.89% 0.24% SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 1.93 -$6.72 million N/A N/A SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.94 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingsway Financial Services and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Kingsway Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

