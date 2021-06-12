Critical Review: Midwest (MDWT) & Its Rivals

Midwest (NASDAQ: MDWT) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Midwest to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Midwest alerts:

This table compares Midwest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Midwest Competitors 8.32% 5.10% 0.74%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Midwest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Midwest Competitors 546 1872 2133 82 2.38

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.95%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million -$12.44 million -9.50 Midwest Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 9.24

Midwest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Midwest rivals beat Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.