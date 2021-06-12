Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.34 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.18.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

