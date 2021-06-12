Crown (CRW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,587.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $4,587.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,491.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.95 or 0.01591817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00454564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,401,047 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars.

