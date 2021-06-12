CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

