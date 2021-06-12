Cynosure Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.13. 567,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,116. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.