Cytokinetics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,871% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,923. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

