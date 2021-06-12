DAD (DAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $235,312.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and $235,312.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00796230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.43 or 0.08350018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086851 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

