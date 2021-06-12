Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 75.8% in May

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the May 13th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Dai Nippon Printing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DNPLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 11,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,365. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

