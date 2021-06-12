Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. 4,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $30.19.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
