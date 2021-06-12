Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 252.7% in May

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 252.7% from the May 13th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danaos has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $74.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. On average, analysts predict that Danaos will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAC. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 218.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $8,014,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

