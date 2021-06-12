DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $147,707.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $147,707.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,521.86 or 0.99996608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009483 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

