Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Truist from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.84.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.55.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

