Datamine FLUX Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002023 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $410,336.02 and approximately $1,783.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 571,642 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

