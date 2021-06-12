DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

DBVT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,270. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $671.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.59.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

