Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $121.18 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $121.18 or 0.00346443 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $29.23 million and $175,886.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,244 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

