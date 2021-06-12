Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $10.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.49 billion and the lowest is $9.30 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $341.57. 2,028,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

