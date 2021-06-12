Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $341.57 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

