Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFMTF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

