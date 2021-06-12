Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DFMTF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
Defense Metals Company Profile
