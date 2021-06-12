Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29. Defense Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

