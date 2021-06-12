Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29. Defense Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.