Deon Louw Sells 150,000 Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Stock

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.32 ($0.25) on Friday. Pan African Resources PLC has a one year low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £372.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.05.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target for the company.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.