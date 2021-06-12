DerivaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.46 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00006803 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $63.46 million and $79,480.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00173078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00195710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.01122809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.14 or 1.00509619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

