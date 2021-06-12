Devery Reaches Market Capitalization of $311,553.23 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $311,553.23 and $7,693.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00791132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.89 or 0.08381201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.