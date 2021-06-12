DEX Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $926,520.27 and approximately $36,924.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00799073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.43 or 0.08329413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086688 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

