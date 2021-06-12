Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $403.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00025379 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00173687 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

