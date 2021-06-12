Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Dollarama stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

