Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Desjardins currently has a C$61.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.33.

TSE DOL opened at C$55.75 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The stock has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

