Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOL. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

DOL stock opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$44.45 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The company has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last ninety days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

