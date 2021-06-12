Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOMO stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

