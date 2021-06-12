DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

