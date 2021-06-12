Dream Unlimited Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:DRM opened at C$25.76 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$17.02 and a 52-week high of C$26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.76.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited will post 1.4400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

