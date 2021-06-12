DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

